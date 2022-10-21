Barclays Trims Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Target Price to $2.50

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NRDY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.56.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Nerdy Stock Down 3.9 %

NRDY opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88. Nerdy has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $9.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nerdy

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $42.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.54 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nerdy will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heidi Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $87,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,247,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,659. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $17,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,297,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 760,917 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy in the first quarter worth $74,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Nerdy by 321.6% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 576,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 439,491 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nerdy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.