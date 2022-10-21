Barclays Trims Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Target Price to €18.00

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.00 ($18.37) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

VLEEY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Valeo from €24.00 ($24.49) to €22.00 ($22.45) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Valeo from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valeo has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Valeo Trading Up 0.1 %

Valeo stock opened at $8.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. Valeo has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $16.87.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

