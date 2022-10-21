Barnett & Company Inc. Buys 158 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 4.8% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 40.7% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after buying an additional 18,353 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $142.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $252.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.36. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.15 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

