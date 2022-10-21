Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 118 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 5,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th.

American Financial Group Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:AFG opened at $127.43 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.11.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

