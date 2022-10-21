Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $38,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,611 shares of company stock valued at $8,096,131 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 2.6 %

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.09.

EW stock opened at $83.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

