Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 35.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 19,433 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 106.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 6.1% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Corteva by 450.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $61.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.46. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.07 and a 1-year high of $64.30.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

