Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 573.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 372.3% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $211.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.07 and its 200 day moving average is $231.00. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $280.44.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

