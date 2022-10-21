Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $679,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of FITBO stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $26.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

