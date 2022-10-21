Bartlett & Co. LLC Increases Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $259.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.57 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.67.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

