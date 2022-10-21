Bartlett & Co. LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $53.04.

