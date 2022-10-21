Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 160,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 54,551 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $87.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.17. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $110.63.

