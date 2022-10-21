Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 887 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $197,607,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,220,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,089 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,633,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,381,000 after acquiring an additional 976,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.40.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $106.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $151.85.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

