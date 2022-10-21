Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BAX. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Baxter International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of BAX opened at $55.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $53.78 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.21.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 66,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter valued at $474,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

