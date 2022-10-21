Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BAX. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Baxter International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Shares of BAX opened at $55.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $53.78 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.21.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 66,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter valued at $474,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

