Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 191 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.87. 500,480 shares of the stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.91.

