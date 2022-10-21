Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,880 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $68.67. 5,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,283. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $93.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.54.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

