Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSB. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SUSB traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,398. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.08. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

