Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 3,274.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,209 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 239,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDX traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $50.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,291. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29.

