Baystate Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $50.84. 9,897,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.63.

