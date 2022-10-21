Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,990 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236,645 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,321,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,772,000 after purchasing an additional 492,762 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,039,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,121,000 after purchasing an additional 360,056 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,803,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,874,000 after purchasing an additional 473,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,617,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,840,000 after buying an additional 483,486 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.65. 15,503,527 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

