Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,779 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,779 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $33,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,651,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,146,000 after buying an additional 714,029 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,672,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,552,000 after purchasing an additional 47,436 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,372.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,129,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080,563 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,458,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,182,000 after purchasing an additional 225,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 4,309,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,102,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

VLUE stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.54. 711,266 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.11 and its 200-day moving average is $94.66. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

