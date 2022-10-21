Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,169 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,604,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,254,000 after buying an additional 1,435,834 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,602,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,857,000 after buying an additional 454,275 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 67.2% during the second quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 382,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after buying an additional 153,601 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,291,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWX traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.93. The company had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,913. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a one year low of $57.03 and a one year high of $71.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.19.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

