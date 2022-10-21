Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 31,105 JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 93,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:JVAL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.03. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,812. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $39.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.67.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.