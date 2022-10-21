Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target Lowered to $79.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BECN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.25.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of BECN opened at $52.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.35 and its 200-day moving average is $57.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $65.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $340,190.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $340,190.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 103,931 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.73 per share, with a total value of $5,999,936.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,859,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,843,495.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,193.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.