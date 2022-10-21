Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) PT Lowered to C$1.50

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$2.15 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 240.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Bear Creek Mining from C$4.50 to C$3.85 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bear Creek Mining from C$2.70 to C$1.60 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Bear Creek Mining Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of CVE:BCM traded down C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$0.44. The company had a trading volume of 333,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,709. Bear Creek Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.43 and a 52-week high of C$1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining ( CVE:BCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$12.87 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Bear Creek Mining will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

