Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 408.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 79.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,365,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $613,354,000 after buying an additional 1,046,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 15.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $943,516,000 after purchasing an additional 471,726 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,373,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,637,000 after buying an additional 338,121 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,213,000 after acquiring an additional 333,546 shares during the period. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4,112.9% during the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 330,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 322,167 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 1.3 %

BDX stock opened at $222.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.98.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

