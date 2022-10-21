Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 104,557 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 2.5% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $110,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,365,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $613,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $943,516,000 after acquiring an additional 471,726 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,373,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,637,000 after acquiring an additional 338,121 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,213,000 after acquiring an additional 333,546 shares during the period. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4,112.9% during the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 330,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 322,167 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

NYSE BDX traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,067. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

