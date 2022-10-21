Beldex Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $150.44 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Beldex has a market capitalization of $150.44 million and $1.46 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0507 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,262.48 or 0.06714188 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00031131 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00077961 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00058356 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000540 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00014570 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00024761 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000302 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

