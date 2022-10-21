Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 45,847 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 118.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,847 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 4,583,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,605 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,962,000 after purchasing an additional 61,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $97,587,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3,688.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 685,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,850,000 after purchasing an additional 667,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,906,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.83. 12,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,444. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.19. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.