Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 23,648 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,648 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,935,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,478,000 after acquiring an additional 27,942 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,504,000 after acquiring an additional 76,019 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,467,000 after buying an additional 99,864 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.85. The stock had a trading volume of 107,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,438. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.19.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

