Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $35.21 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,465 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.4% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $35,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.12. 2,471,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,568,848. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.95. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.