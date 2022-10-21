Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $6.63 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 359.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,394 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 35,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 11,439 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 674,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,423,000 after acquiring an additional 299,574 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 242,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,082,000 after acquiring an additional 51,525 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.67. 19,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,616. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.51. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $84.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.