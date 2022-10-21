Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 686.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,737 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 912.9% in the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 4,935,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448,234 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 581.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,697 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,290,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,336,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,977,000.

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 632,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,800,725. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

