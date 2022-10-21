Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,415 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,080,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.27. 61,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,276,767. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.51. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $81.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

