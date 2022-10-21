Bend DAO (BEND) Price Reaches $0.0058

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $58.42 million and $312,360.00 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bend DAO has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

