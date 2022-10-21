Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Earns Market Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Benitec Biopharma from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.
Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ BNTC opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. Benitec Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma
Benitec Biopharma Company Profile
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Benitec Biopharma (BNTC)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.