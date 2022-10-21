Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Earns Market Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Benitec Biopharma from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNTC opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. Benitec Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:BNTC Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Benitec Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 16.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.