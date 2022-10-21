Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Trading 5.7% Higher

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60. 9,576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 578,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Benson Hill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

Benson Hill Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $529.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benson Hill

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 30.39% and a negative net margin of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $110.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the second quarter valued at $5,206,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in shares of Benson Hill by 11.1% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 560,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 56,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Benson Hill in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

