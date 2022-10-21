BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,250 at Barclays

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BHP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.91) to GBX 2,330 ($28.15) in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,904.11.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.26. 3,980,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,343,916. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 278,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,923,000 after purchasing an additional 61,620 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 43,981 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in BHP Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,624 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

