Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.06

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.06 and last traded at C$2.06, with a volume of 810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.20.

Big Rock Brewery Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of C$14.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74.

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.82 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Rock Brewery Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Big Rock Brewery

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

