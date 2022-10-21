BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $221.62.

BNTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Stock Performance

BioNTech stock opened at $118.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.87. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $374.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.17.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $7.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.69 by ($0.38). BioNTech had a net margin of 55.43% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BioNTech will post 32.8 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

