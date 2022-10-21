BitShares (BTS) Market Cap Hits $29.16 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $29.16 million and $805,895.00 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00011959 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00019882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006950 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002419 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009517 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

