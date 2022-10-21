BitTorrent-New (BTT) Hits Market Cap of $721.08 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 21st. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $721.08 million and $17.01 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00012240 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00019663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006985 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005529 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004790 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004712 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000648 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,690,250,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 942,690,250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000077 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $12,746,041.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

