Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Shares of BSM opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 60.34%. The company had revenue of $180.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 142.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,168,405.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,168,012 shares in the company, valued at $32,303,378.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,168,405.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,114,500 over the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,274,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 22.2% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 23,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 388,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 25.5% in the second quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 712,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 144,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 7.2% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 462,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.