BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Cut to $70.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BL. StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America cut BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.83.

BlackLine Price Performance

BL opened at $56.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,765.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,791.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,765.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $201,160. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 167,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 23.9% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 11.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,466,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,679,000 after acquiring an additional 152,847 shares in the last quarter.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

