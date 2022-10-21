BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is Papp L Roy & Associates’ 5th Largest Position

Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 3.5% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $24,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 26.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 7.2% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 20.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK stock traded up $20.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $593.07. The company had a trading volume of 19,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $634.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $643.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.43.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

