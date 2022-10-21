BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.25

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2022

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYIGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 196568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodwin Daniel L grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 21.8% during the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 96,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 106.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 24,484 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

