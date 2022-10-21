BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.25

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 196568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
