BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.25

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 196568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodwin Daniel L grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 21.8% during the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 96,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 106.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 24,484 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

