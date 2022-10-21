BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Stock Position Boosted by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,228,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 264,501 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 509,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,969,000 after purchasing an additional 37,244 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 435,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 161,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTZ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.85. 3,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,250. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $43.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.51.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

Featured Stories

