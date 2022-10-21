Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) President Sells $16,961.70 in Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLNDGet Rating) President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 8,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $16,961.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 559,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,971.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Blend Labs stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,856. The firm has a market cap of $426.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Blend Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $16.26.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLNDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $65.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 42.53% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 418.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $5.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blend Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

