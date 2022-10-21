Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,616.2% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPYD stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.81. The company had a trading volume of 66,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,241. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $45.83.

