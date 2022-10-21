Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 132 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.6% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,886,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.81. 1,759,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,568,848. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.95. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

