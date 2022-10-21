Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,162 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth $2,067,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 151.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 53,374 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BJUL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,338. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.01. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

